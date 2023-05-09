Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Law Firm Renews 47,000 SF Office Lease at AMA Plaza in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Law firm Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella PC has renewed its 47,000-square-foot office lease across the 21st and 22nd floors of AMA Plaza in Chicago. The firm plans to renovate its space with an interconnected staircase between the two floors as well as new technology, conferencing space and a café. Joe Learner of Savills negotiated the firm’s initial lease at AMA Plaza more than 25 years ago. Rich Dale and Laura Schueren of Savills will oversee project management of the office renovation, which is slated for completion in 2024. AMA Plaza is the last and largest building in the U.S. designed by renowned architect Mies van der Rohe.

