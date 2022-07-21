Law Firm Sidley Austin Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease at 830 Brickell in Miami

830 Brickell is nearly 70 percent leased ahead of its late-2022 completion to tenants including Sidley Austin LLP, Microsoft, A-CAP, Thoma Bravo, CI Financial, Marsh Insurance, AerCap and WeWork. (Rendering courtesy of OKO Group and Cain International)

MIAMI — International law firm Sidley Austin LLP has signed a 60,000-square-foot office lease at 830 Brickell, a 55-story office tower nearing completion in Miami’s Brickell district. The building, developed in partnership by OKO Group and Cain International, is the first standalone office tower to be built in Brickell in over a decade. The office building is nearly 70 percent leased ahead of its late-2022 completion to tenants including Microsoft, New York-based insurance firm A-CAP, private equity firm Thoma Bravo, CI Financial, Marsh Insurance, AerCap and WeWork, among others. Brian Gale, Ryan Holtzman and Andrew Trench of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlords in the lease deal. Jeff Gordon and Barbara Black of JLL represented Sidley Austin.