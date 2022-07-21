REBusinessOnline

Law Firm Sidley Austin Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease at 830 Brickell in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

830 Brickell is nearly 70 percent leased ahead of its late-2022 completion to tenants including Sidley Austin LLP, Microsoft, A-CAP, Thoma Bravo, CI Financial, Marsh Insurance, AerCap and WeWork. (Rendering courtesy of OKO Group and Cain International)

MIAMI — International law firm Sidley Austin LLP has signed a 60,000-square-foot office lease at 830 Brickell, a 55-story office tower nearing completion in Miami’s Brickell district. The building, developed in partnership by OKO Group and Cain International, is the first standalone office tower to be built in Brickell in over a decade. The office building is nearly 70 percent leased ahead of its late-2022 completion to tenants including Microsoft, New York-based insurance firm A-CAP, private equity firm Thoma Bravo, CI Financial, Marsh Insurance, AerCap and WeWork, among others. Brian Gale, Ryan Holtzman and Andrew Trench of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlords in the lease deal. Jeff Gordon and Barbara Black of JLL represented Sidley Austin.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  