NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has signed a 119,000-square-foot office lease at 31 W. 52nd St., a 768,000-square-foot building in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 16.5 years. The firm will occupy floors five through nine, the first four of which are currently occupied by law firm Clifford Chance on a lease that expires in June 2024. The ninth floor is currently vacant. New York City-based Paramout Assets owns the building.