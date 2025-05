NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP has signed a 121,000-square-foot office lease at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 45-story, 1.8 million-square-foot building in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 16.5 years, and approximately 30,000 square feet is short-term space. Frank Doyle, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe of JLL represented the landlord, New York City-based Paramount Group, in the lease negotiations. Mark Weiss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.