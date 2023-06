MIAMI — Law firm Holland & Knight LLP has signed 121,032-square-foot office lease renewal at 701 Brickell in Miami’s Brickell financial district. The tenant will continue to occupy six floors of the building, which spans 33 stories and is currently 96 percent occupied. Brian Gale and Edward Quinon of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Nuveen Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Todd Lippman and Shay Pope of CBRE represented the tenant.