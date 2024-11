WILMINGTON, DEL. — Law firm Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP has signed a 13,918-square-foot office lease in Wilmington, Del. The space is located within PNC Bank Center in the downtown area. John Kaczowka of CBRE represented the landlord, Douglas Development, in the lease negotiations. Cindy Fleming of JLL represented the tenant, which is taking space on the ninth floor of the newly renovated building.