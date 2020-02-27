REBusinessOnline

Law Firm Signs 14,888 SF Office Lease Expansion in Manhattan

The law firm will take occupancy of its new space at 477 Madison Avenue later this year.

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Rivkin Radler LLP has signed a 14,888-square-foot office lease expansion in Midtown Manhattan. The company is already a tenant at 477 Madison Avenue and will move into its new space after ownership completes the build-out later this year. The law firm represented itself in the lease negotiations. A.J. Camhi, Rob Weller and Ryan Silverman led a leasing team that represented the building owner, RFR, on an internal basis.

