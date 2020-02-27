Law Firm Signs 14,888 SF Office Lease Expansion in Manhattan

The law firm will take occupancy of its new space at 477 Madison Avenue later this year.

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Rivkin Radler LLP has signed a 14,888-square-foot office lease expansion in Midtown Manhattan. The company is already a tenant at 477 Madison Avenue and will move into its new space after ownership completes the build-out later this year. The law firm represented itself in the lease negotiations. A.J. Camhi, Rob Weller and Ryan Silverman led a leasing team that represented the building owner, RFR, on an internal basis.