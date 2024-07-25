Law Firm Signs 15,458 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — International law firm Foley & Lardner LLP has signed a 15,458-square-foot office lease renewal at 600 Congress Ave. in downtown Austin. The building rises 32 stories and totals approximately 544,000 rentable square feet. Amenities include an outdoor terrace with a bar and lounge, as well as a fitness center and multiple food-and-beverage options. Robert Copito, Nate Stricklen and Jay Austin of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord, Beacon Capital Partners.