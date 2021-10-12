Law Firm Signs 180,000 SF Headquarters Lease at Office Tower in Downtown Nashville

Bass, Berry & Sims will occupy space in the top eight floors in the Nashville Yards’ first multi-tenant office building, a 35-story tower with 650,000 square feet of office space and an additional 28,000 square feet of retail space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Bass, Berry & Sims PLC, a law firm with offices in Tennessee and Washington, D.C., has signed a lease for a 180,000-square-foot space within Nashville Yards, an 18-acre mixed-use project in downtown Nashville. The office space will serve as the law firm’s new corporate headquarters.

Bass, Berry & Sims will occupy space in the top eight floors in the Nashville Yards’ first multi-tenant office building, a 35-story tower with 650,000 square feet of office space and an additional 28,000 square feet of retail space. The tower’s building amenities will include a dog-friendly campus, dog park, ample parking, office valet, executive car services and an enhanced HVAC system.

The tower will also serve as the new headquarters for Pinnacle Financial Partners, a financial services company. Located at 201 Platform South, the tower will be situated adjacent to the 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville and Amazon’s two office towers at Nashville Yards. The developer, Southwest Value Partners, broke ground on the office tower in September.

Bert Mathews and Shane Douglas of Colliers International represented Bass, Berry & Sims in the lease transaction.