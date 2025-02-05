Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Law Firm Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease at 1345 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP has signed a 19,000-square-foot office lease at 1345 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans the entire 11th and part of the 10th floors, and the lease term is 11 years. Tim Gibson, Bill Levitsky and John Cilmi Jr. of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Howard Fiddle, Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin, Ben Joseph, Bill Iacovelli and Charles Laginestra of CBRE, along with internal agents Marc Packman and Clark Briffel, represented the landlord, Fisher Brothers.

