Law Firm Signs 27,117 SF Office Lease at 875 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan (KBR) has signed a 27,117-square-foot office lease at 875 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 15 years. The tenant will relocate from 120 Broadway to occupy a full floor at the 29-story building, which was originally constructed in 1982. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Harrison Potter of JLL represented the landlord, Global Holdings Management Group, in the lease negotiations. Howard Greenberg of Howard Properties and Barry Lewen of Cresa represented KBR.