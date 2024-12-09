Monday, December 9, 2024
Law Firm Signs 28,000 SF Office Lease at The Republic in Downtown Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has signed a 28,000-square-foot office lease in downtown Austin. The firm, which primarily represents clients in the tech industry, is taking the entire 32nd floor at The Republic, a 48-story building that is under construction in the downtown area. Mark Miller and Seth Johnston of Lincoln Property Co., which owns the property in partnership with Phoenix Property Co. and DivcoWest, internally represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. John Gump and Marc Vanderslice of CBRE represented the tenant.

