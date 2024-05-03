Friday, May 3, 2024
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Law Firm Signs 28,000 SF Office Lease at The Republic in Downtown Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP has signed a 28,000-square-foot office lease at The Republic, a 48-story building that is under construction in downtown Austin. The Republic is now more than 50 percent preleased and is slated for a summer 2025 completion. Jeff Welch, John Gump and Jay Austin of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mark Miller and Seth Johnston of Lincoln Property Co., which owns the property in partnership with Phoenix Property Co. and DivcoWest, represented the landlord.

