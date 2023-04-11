Law Firm Signs 37,000 SF Office Lease at Water Street Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, a law firm based in Birmingham, Ala., has leased space on the 10th and 11th floors of Thousand & One, a trophy office tower within the $3.5 billion Water Street Tampa development. Master developer Strategic Property Partners LLC is the landlord of the office tower. The law firm will move into its 37,000-square-foot space from its current regional office on North Tampa Street in downtown Tampa before the end of the year.

PEI Global Partners has also recently leased space at Thousand & One, which also houses Citadel, ReliaQuest, Sila Realty Trust, Northern Trust Corp., Weatherford Capital, Synovus Financial Corp., RSM, Suffolk Construction, USA Rare Earth and Walker & Dunlop, among other tenants.

Thousand & One features a rooftop terrace, private landscaped terraces, open-air conference room, employee fitness center and town hall meeting space. On the ground level, the building features a landscaped plaza with public art and water features and several ground-floor retailers, including Naked Farmer, CAVA and the recently opened Boulon Brasserie.