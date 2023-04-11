Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Thousand & One features a rooftop terrace, private landscaped terraces, open-air conference room, employee fitness center and town hall meeting space, as well as retail space on the ground level. (Photo courtesy of Seamus Payne)
Law Firm Signs 37,000 SF Office Lease at Water Street Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, a law firm based in Birmingham, Ala., has leased space on the 10th and 11th floors of Thousand & One, a trophy office tower within the $3.5 billion Water Street Tampa development. Master developer Strategic Property Partners LLC is the landlord of the office tower. The law firm will move into its 37,000-square-foot space from its current regional office on North Tampa Street in downtown Tampa before the end of the year.

PEI Global Partners has also recently leased space at Thousand & One, which also houses Citadel, ReliaQuest, Sila Realty Trust, Northern Trust Corp., Weatherford Capital, Synovus Financial Corp., RSM, Suffolk Construction, USA Rare Earth and Walker & Dunlop, among other tenants.

Thousand & One features a rooftop terrace, private landscaped terraces, open-air conference room, employee fitness center and town hall meeting space. On the ground level, the building features a landscaped plaza with public art and water features and several ground-floor retailers, including Naked Farmer, CAVA and the recently opened Boulon Brasserie.

