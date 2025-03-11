Law Firm Signs 42,764 SF Office Lease Extension in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Aaronson Rappaport Feinstein & Deutsch LLP has signed a 15-year, 42,764-square-foot office lease extension in Midtown Manhattan. The deal keeps the law firm on the entire fifth and sixth floors at 600 Third Avenue, a 575,254-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 1970, through 2042. Mark Weiss and David Mainthow of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Larry Bank of Matador Capital Management, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jonathan Tootell, Tanya Grimaldo and Giannina Brancato represented the landlord, L&L Holding Co., on an internal basis.