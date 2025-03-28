Friday, March 28, 2025
Law Firm Signs 52,000 SF Office Lease at Texas Tower in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP has signed a 52,000-square-foot office lease at Texas Tower, a 47-story skyscraper in downtown Houston. The global law firm will occupy space on two floors beginning in April 2026. Michael Anderson with Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership between Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge, in the lease negotiations. Mark O’Donnell of Savills represented the tenant. The deal brings the 1.2 million-square-foot building to 99 percent occupancy.

