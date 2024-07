HOUSTON — Law firm Fahl & Donaldson PLLC has signed a 5,316-square-foot office lease renewal at 801 Louisiana St. in downtown Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the eight-story, 105,145-square-foot building was constructed in 1979 and renovated in 2009. Ryan Hartsell of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Trey Miller of Boxer Property represented the landlord.