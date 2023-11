NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone LLP signed a 5,835-square-foot office lease expansion at 70 E. 55th St. in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 10.5 years. The 27-story, 154,000-square-foot building is known as Heron Tower and was originally constructed in 1985. Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Thomas Swartz of JLL represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Nicholas Markel of Cresa represented the tenant.