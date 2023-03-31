Friday, March 31, 2023
Law Firm Signs 5,909 SF Office Lease in Hackensack, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Law firm Newman, Simpson & Cohen LLP has signed a 5,909-square-foot office lease at Court North Plaza in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. The three-building, 335,000-square-foot complex offers a fitness center, conference room and a cafeteria, as well as an onsite bank, dry cleaner and car detailing service. Stephen Jennings internally represented the landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, in the lease negotiations. Josh Folco, formerly of Alexander Anderson Real Estate Group, represented the tenant.

