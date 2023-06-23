Friday, June 23, 2023
Law Firm Signs 61,875 SF Office Lease in Uptown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Law firm Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons LLP has signed a 61,875-square-foot office lease at 5POP, a 28-story, 566,773-square-foot building in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood. The building was constructed in 1982 and is currently undergoing a $12 million capital improvement program. Transwestern represented the landlord, a partnership between national investment firm CP Group and Miami-based Rialto Capital that acquired the asset in 2021, in the lease negotiations. Kevin Saxe, Kevin Kushner and Harlan Davis of CBRE represented the tenant, which will occupy three full floors.

