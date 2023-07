HOUSTON — Law firm Shepard, Smith, Edwards & Kantas has signed a 6,962-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 1010 Lamar St. in downtown Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1981, rises 20 stories and totals roughly 278,000 square feet. John Zivley of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Monte Calvert of Transwestern represented the landlord, an entity doing business as MC TRS 2 LLC.