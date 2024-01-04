Thursday, January 4, 2024
According to the brokerage teams involved in the negotiations, this deal, which closed last December, marks the largest office lease executed in the country in 2023.
Law Firm Signs 765,000 SF Office Lease at 1345 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — International law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP has signed a 765,000-square-foot office lease at 1345 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 20 years, and the space spans 18 floors. Fisher Brothers, in partnership with J.P. Morgan, owns the building, which recently underwent a $120 million capital improvement program. Moshe Sukenik, Chris Mongeluzo and Brian Cohen of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Howard Fiddle, Peter Turchin, Ben Josephs, Bill Lacovelli and Antony Dattoma of CBRE represented ownership in conjunction with Marc Packman, Clark Briffel, Charles Laginestra and Josh Fisher of Fisher Brothers.

