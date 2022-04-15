Law Firm Signs 79,719 SF Office Lease at Four Gateway Center in Pittsburgh

Law firm Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote PC plans to take occupancy of its new space at Four Gateway Center in Pittsburgh in spring 2025.

PITTSBURGH — Law firm Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote PC has signed a 79,719-square-foot office lease at Four Gateway Center, a 1.5 million-square-foot office building in downtown Pittsburgh. The firm will relocate from its longtime space at PPG Place to occupy five floors at Four Gateway Center, which features a newly built conference facility and fitness center, in spring 2025. Dan Adamski, Nick Francic and Reid Mauro of JLL represented the tenant in its site selection and lease negotiations. The representative of the landlord, Hertz Investment Group, was not disclosed.