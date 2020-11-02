REBusinessOnline

Law Firm Thompson Coburn Signs 23,117 SF Office Lease in Dallas CBD

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Law firm Thompson Coburn LLP has signed a 23,117-square-foot office lease at 2100 Ross Ave., a 33-story, 843,728-square-foot building in the Dallas Central Business District. The firm now has six offices across the country, including in Chicago, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Southern Illinois and Washington, D.C. Mike Dement, Sam Meginnis and Jon Altschuler of Altschuler & Co. represented the landlord, 2100 Ross LP, in the lease negotiations. Andy Leatherman of JLL represented the tenant.

