REBusinessOnline

LawlerWood Sells Multifamily Property in Downtown Knoxville for $6.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Tyson Court

Built in 2019, Tyson Court offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Units feature quartz countertops, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryers in each unit.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — LawlerWood has sold Tyson Court, a 30-unit multifamily property located in downtown Knoxville. Daniel Odle and Sam Harrell represented the seller, an entity known as Tyson Court LLC, internally in the transaction. An entity known as Tyson Court Apartments LLC purchased the property for $6.6 million.

Built in 2019, Tyson Court offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Units feature quartz countertops, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryers in each unit. The property also has on- and off-street parking for all units. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 140 Jennings Ave., the property is situated off of North Central Street close to retailers and restaurants such as Wicked Chicken, Chivo Taqueria, Emilia, K Brew, Knox Food Park and Marble City Market, a food court. Additionally, the property is two miles from the University of Tennessee.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  