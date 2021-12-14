LawlerWood Sells Multifamily Property in Downtown Knoxville for $6.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Built in 2019, Tyson Court offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Units feature quartz countertops, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryers in each unit.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — LawlerWood has sold Tyson Court, a 30-unit multifamily property located in downtown Knoxville. Daniel Odle and Sam Harrell represented the seller, an entity known as Tyson Court LLC, internally in the transaction. An entity known as Tyson Court Apartments LLC purchased the property for $6.6 million.

Built in 2019, Tyson Court offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Units feature quartz countertops, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryers in each unit. The property also has on- and off-street parking for all units. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 140 Jennings Ave., the property is situated off of North Central Street close to retailers and restaurants such as Wicked Chicken, Chivo Taqueria, Emilia, K Brew, Knox Food Park and Marble City Market, a food court. Additionally, the property is two miles from the University of Tennessee.