IRVING, TEXAS — Lawn & Garden, a provider of lawncare products and equipment, has relocated its corporate headquarters from the northern-central metroplex city of Coppell to Esters 114 Business Center in Irving. Clint Madison, John Fancher and Randy Wood of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Stanton Road Capital, in the lease negotiations. Bill Buntyn and Dylan Smith of Colliers represented Lawn & Garden, which will occupy 11,409 square feet at Esters 114.