Lawyers Realty Brokers Sale of 10,450 SF Building Occupied by Kohn’s Kosher Meat Market, Grocer and Deli in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Lawyers Realty Co. has arranged the sale of Kohn’s Kosher Meat, Grocer and Deli in St. Louis for an undisclosed price. Lawyers Realty brokers David Wright and Zach Williams represented the sellers, the Kohn family, in their sale of the business and real estate.

The site, located at 10405 Old Olive Street, measures 10,450 square feet and has been home to Kohn’s since 1997. The Kosher market began operating in 1963 when Holocaust survivors Simon and Bobbie Kohn started the business, which was most recently run by their children, Lenny Kohn and Rosemary Kohn Cooper. The next generation was not interested in taking over the business.

Lawyers Realty implemented a nationwide strategy in marketing both the business and the real estate. The business and property were jointly acquired by a local investor and a group of investors from the East Coast. As a result, the business will continue to operate and serve the St. Louis community.