Layne’s Chicken Fingers to Open 44 New Restaurants in Texas

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — College Station-based Layne’s Chicken Fingers has signed a franchise agreement to open 44 new units across Texas. Developer Eli Cohen will operate the restaurants. As part of the agreement, Cohen’s team plans to open multiple new Layne’s locations in Lubbock, with two sites already confirmed. In addition to the deal with Cohen, Layne’s has also executed a 12-unit deal with a Wendy’s operator in the Rio Grande Valley; an eight-unit deal with a former water bottling entrepreneur in West Central Texas; and a four-unit agreement with a hospitality professional in South Fort Worth. Layne’s has also recently opened new restaurants in Mission Bend, Tyler and Nacogdoches, with five additional locations expected to open across Texas before the end of the year.

