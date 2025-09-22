L&B Realty, Block Real Estate Acquire 624,784 SF Light Industrial Portfolio in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — L&B Realty Advisors and Block Real Estate have purchased the Kansas City Light Industrial Portfolio, a collection of seven light industrial assets totaling 624,784 square feet across three business parks in Johnson County, Kan. The portfolio’s assets are located in the Switzer, Westbrook and Brookhollow business parks, all positioned directly off I-35. Built between 1979 and 2001, the properties range from 35,901 to 155,213 square feet. The facilities feature an average clear height of 23 feet and offer both multi-tenant and single-tenant formats across 26 total suites.

The portfolio is currently 87.3 percent occupied by users such as healthcare providers, manufacturing companies, distribution operations and professional services firms. Notable tenants include Manna Pro Products, HCA Healthcare, University of Kansas Hospital Authority, Siemens Corp. and Temp-Con. Ed Halaburt, Sean Devaney, Kurt Sarbaugh and Ross Bratcher of JLL represented the seller, Clarion Partners.