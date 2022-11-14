LBA Logistics Acquires Distribution Facility in San Diego for $46.3M in Sale-Leaseback Deal
SAN DIEGO — LBA Logistics has purchased 5959 Santa Fe Street, an infill and coastal distribution facility in San Diego’s submarket of Pacific Beach and Rose Canyon. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $46.3 million in a sale-leaseback transaction.
Built in 1980 on 7.1 acres, the 131,299-square-foot building has been the primary beverage distribution center for one of the world’s largest brewing companies.
Matt Carlson, Hunter Rowe, Sean Williams, Roger Carlson, Barbara Perrier and Joe Cesta of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.
