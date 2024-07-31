Wednesday, July 31, 2024
1345-S-52nd-St-Tempe-AZ
University Logistics Center in Tempe, Ariz., features 112,300 square feet of recently renovated industrial and logistics space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

LBA Logistics Sells University Logistics Center in Tempe, Arizona for $27.5M

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — LBA Logistics has completed the disposition of University Logistics Center, an industrial and logistics building on nine acres in Tempe. Setna iO and Setnix, an owner/occupier, acquired the asset for $27.5 million.

Located at 1345 S. 52nd St., the 112,300-square-foot facility features 3,500 square feet of office space, 32-foot clear heights, three dock-high doors, 10 drive-in load doors, three truck wells, a concrete truck court, 18 new windows, storefront entry for will call, new LED lighting for the interior space and parking areas, secured parking and trailer storage and multiple points of ingress/egress. Additionally, the property offers 494 parking spaces.

The buyer plans to use the facility to expand its operations, which focuses on aftermarket aircraft parts supply and high-tech airplane parts machining and repair.

Mike Haenel, Andy Markham and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Todd Hamilton of Citywide Commercial Real Estate, along with Denise Stain Chaimovitz of Entre Commercial Realty, represented the buyer in the deal.

