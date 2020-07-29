LBP Manufacturing Renews 180,417 SF Industrial Lease in Chicago

The property is located at 1401 N. Cicero Ave.

CHICAGO — LBP Manufacturing, a global food packaging company, has renewed its 180,417-square-foot industrial lease at 1401 N. Cicero Ave. in Chicago. Kris Bjorson of JLL represented the tenant in the lease transaction. ML Realty Partners is the landlord. LBP chose to renew its lease due to the building location and interstate access, according to Patrick Shannon, senior vice president at ML Realty.