LBX Investments Purchases 130,100 SF Orchard Crossing Retail Center in Fort Wayne

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

Orchard Crossing was built in 2008.

FORT WAYNE, IND. — LBX Investments has purchased Orchard Crossing in Fort Wayne for an undisclosed price. The 130,100-square-foot, open-air shopping center is home to Hobby Lobby, Barnes & Noble, Dollar Tree and Five Below. A Target store shadow anchors the property, which was built in 2008 and is 99 percent leased. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, DRA Advisors.