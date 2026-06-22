LCG Capital Management Acquires 81,700 SF Office Campus Near St. Louis

O’FALLON, ILL. — LCG Capital Management LLC has acquired Colony Square and Williamsburg Center, a seven-building, 81,700-square-foot office campus in O’Fallon near Scott Air Force Base. The transaction marks LCG’s entry into a category it intends to grow — mission-critical office space serving the defense contractors and government services firms that support Scott, headquarters of U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command. LCG executed the transaction through JRN Investments LLC. The campus carries below-market rents and existing vacancy that the firm expects to lease up. LCG is a St. Louis-based commercial real estate firm founded in 2024 and backed by Alberici Corp.