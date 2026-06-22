Monday, June 22, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Colony Square and Williamsburg Center is comprised of seven office buildings in O’Fallon, Ill., near the Scott Air Force Base.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

LCG Capital Management Acquires 81,700 SF Office Campus Near St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

O’FALLON, ILL. — LCG Capital Management LLC has acquired Colony Square and Williamsburg Center, a seven-building, 81,700-square-foot office campus in O’Fallon near Scott Air Force Base. The transaction marks LCG’s entry into a category it intends to grow — mission-critical office space serving the defense contractors and government services firms that support Scott, headquarters of U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command. LCG executed the transaction through JRN Investments LLC. The campus carries below-market rents and existing vacancy that the firm expects to lease up. LCG is a St. Louis-based commercial real estate firm founded in 2024 and backed by Alberici Corp.

You may also like

Trident Capital Group Grows Columbus-Area Industrial Portfolio by...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 110-Site RV...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 70,497 SF...

Paris Baguette to Open Fourth Kansas City-Area Location...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 25.4-Acre Industrial...

CRC Sells Two Adjacent Shopping Centers in Mount...

Southwest Traders Buys Industrial Facility in California’s Inland...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 72,908 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Robin Hood Signs 53,000 SF Office Lease at...