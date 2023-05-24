Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Ryland-Philadelphia
The Ryland marks LCOR’s fourth development in Pennsylvania, following The Birch in Conshohocken, Arlo in Malvern and 1919 Market Street in Philadelphia.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

LCOR Begins Leasing 267-Unit Apartment Building in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — LCOR, a developer with three offices in the Mid-Atlantic region, has begun leasing The Ryland, a 267-unit apartment building in Philadelphia’s Society Hill neighborhood. The 31-story building’s unit mix comprises 44 studios, 154 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom apartments and 25 penthouses with private outdoor spaces. Amenities include a fitness center and yoga studio, piano lounge, private coworking space, chef’s kitchen and a children’s playroom. Move-ins will begin in late summer, and full completion is slated for the fall. Rents start at roughly $2,000 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 75 Percent Interest in...

ROOST Apartment Hotel Set to Open at Detroit’s...

CORTA Development Acquires Former Shopko Building in Onalaska,...

Equus Capital Partners Acquires 150-Unit Sierra Sun Apartments...

Denholtz, Redwood Break Ground on 143-Unit Multifamily Project...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 41,854 SF Office Sublease...

CBRE Hires Multifamily Investment Sales Team to Woodland...

Summit Delivers 248,000 SF Industrial Facility in Wellford,...

Codina Partners Acquires Former Sears Site at Westland...