LCOR Begins Leasing 267-Unit Apartment Building in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — LCOR, a developer with three offices in the Mid-Atlantic region, has begun leasing The Ryland, a 267-unit apartment building in Philadelphia’s Society Hill neighborhood. The 31-story building’s unit mix comprises 44 studios, 154 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom apartments and 25 penthouses with private outdoor spaces. Amenities include a fitness center and yoga studio, piano lounge, private coworking space, chef’s kitchen and a children’s playroom. Move-ins will begin in late summer, and full completion is slated for the fall. Rents start at roughly $2,000 per month for a studio apartment.