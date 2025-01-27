LCOR Breaks Ground on 386-Unit Multifamily Project in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Locally based developer LCOR has broken ground on a 386-unit multifamily project in Hoboken. The 27-story building will be known as Charlie and will be located within the $900 million Hoboken Connect mixed-use development. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 20 percent of the residences to be reserved as affordable housing, although specific income restrictions were not disclosed. Amenities will include a resident lounge with package room, concierge and pet spa, as well as a second floor and rooftop amenity space with a fitness center, entertainment kitchen, coworking spaces, dining areas and an outdoor pool. Consigli Construction Co. is the general contractor for Charlie, a tentative completion date for which was not disclosed.