Monday, January 27, 2025
Charlie-Hoboken
Sustainability is a key component of the design of Charlie, which will include green roofs, extensive stormwater improvements and a geothermal system consisting of 66 geothermal wells with a maximum depth of 850 feet and electric heat pumps.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

LCOR Breaks Ground on 386-Unit Multifamily Project in Hoboken

by Taylor Williams

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Locally based developer LCOR has broken ground on a 386-unit multifamily project in Hoboken. The 27-story building will be known as Charlie and will be located within the $900 million Hoboken Connect mixed-use development. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 20 percent of the residences to be reserved as affordable housing, although specific income restrictions were not disclosed. Amenities will include a resident lounge with package room, concierge and pet spa, as well as a second floor and rooftop amenity space with a fitness center, entertainment kitchen, coworking spaces, dining areas and an outdoor pool. Consigli Construction Co. is the general contractor for Charlie, a tentative completion date for which was not disclosed.

