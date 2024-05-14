LCOR Breaks Ground on $900M Mixed-Use Project in Northern New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Locally based developer LCOR has broken ground on Hoboken Connect, a $900 million mixed-use project in Northern New Jersey. The waterfront development will consist of a 386-unit apartment complex, a 21-story office building, 5,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and open public space. Within the multifamily component, 20 percent of the residences will be reserved as affordable housing, while the office building will total 704,355 square feet. Both of these buildings will house various Class A amenities. The development team will also make various infrastructural improvements to the site. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.