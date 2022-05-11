REBusinessOnline

LCOR, DivcoWest Begin Leasing 468-Unit Park 151 Apartments Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Park-151-East-Cambridge

Park 151 in East Cambridge includes 54 affordable housing units.

EAST CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A joint venture between LCOR, a development firm with three offices in the mid-Atlantic region, and San Francisco-based DivcoWest have begun leasing Park 151, a 468-unit apartment community located across the Charles River from Boston in East Cambridge. The 20-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 392 of which are market-rate apartments, 54 of which are affordable and 22 of which are penthouses. In addition, Park 151 features 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a pool and lounge area, outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, a terrace and coworking and micro-office spaces. Rents start at roughly $2,900 per month for a studio apartment.

 

 

