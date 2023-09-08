LCOR to Develop 42-Story Apartment Tower in Miami’s Edgewater Neighborhood

MIAMI — LCOR has announced plans for a 544-unit apartment tower located at 1775 Biscayne Blvd. in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami, pending approval from the Miami Urban Development Review Board (UDRB). Upon completion, the development will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences across 42 stories, as well as 50,000 square feet of amenity space, 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 628-space parking garage.

ODP Architects is designing the project, with interiors designed by KAS. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center, tenant lounges and coworking spaces and a gaming area. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024. The project marks the firm’s first ground-up development in the state of Florida.