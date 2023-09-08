Friday, September 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
1775 Biscayne will feature 544 units, as well as 50,000 square feet of amenity space and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The project is pending approval from the Miami Urban Development Review Board.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

LCOR to Develop 42-Story Apartment Tower in Miami’s Edgewater Neighborhood

by John Nelson

MIAMI — LCOR has announced plans for a 544-unit apartment tower located at 1775 Biscayne Blvd. in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami, pending approval from the Miami Urban Development Review Board (UDRB). Upon completion, the development will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences across 42 stories, as well as 50,000 square feet of amenity space, 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 628-space parking garage. 

ODP Architects is designing the project, with interiors designed by KAS. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center, tenant lounges and coworking spaces and a gaming area. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024. The project marks the firm’s first ground-up development in the state of Florida.

You may also like

Greystar Opens Ltd. Champions Ridge Apartments in Metro...

McShane Completes 181,477 SF Distribution Facility in Douglasville,...

Proffitt Dixon Delivers 93,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in...

Northland Acquires 344-Unit Multifamily Community Near Atlanta

Bridgeview Multifamily to Develop 360-Unit Project in Denton,...

Triten Real Estate Tops Out 341-Unit Multifamily Project...

Basis Industrial to Develop 855-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Panattoni Purchases 243,000 SF North Creek Commerce Center...

Echo Real Estate Capital Buys Land for 182,610...