LCOR Tops Out 267-Unit Apartment Building in Philadelphia

Pictured is an aerial shot of The Ryland, a 267-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA — Developer LCOR has topped out The Ryland, a 267-unit apartment building in Philadelphia’s Society Hill neighborhood. The property will offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as two- and three-bedroom penthouses. The amenity package will comprise an outdoor pool, fitness center, multiple lounges, a rooftop deck, a children’s play area and concierge services. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor for the project, which is scheduled for a fourth-quarter 2023 completion.

