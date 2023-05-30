Tuesday, May 30, 2023
As a 'geothermal' building, 1515 Surf Ave. in Coney Island effectively relies on the Earth to heat and cool the building and to power its domestic hot water systems.
LCOR Tops Out 463-Unit Multifamily Project on Coney Island

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer LCOR has topped out 1515 Surf Avenue, a 463-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Coney Island area. Designed by STUDIO V Architecture, the building will offer one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as an outdoor pool, landscaped courtyard, fitness center, an indoor basketball court, multiple tenant lounges and coworking spaces. Approximately 30 percent (139) of the residences will be reserved as affordable housing. The building will also house 11,000 square feet of retail space. LRC Construction is the general contractor for the project, completion of which is slated for early 2024.

