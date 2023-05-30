LCOR Tops Out 463-Unit Multifamily Project on Coney Island

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer LCOR has topped out 1515 Surf Avenue, a 463-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Coney Island area. Designed by STUDIO V Architecture, the building will offer one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as an outdoor pool, landscaped courtyard, fitness center, an indoor basketball court, multiple tenant lounges and coworking spaces. Approximately 30 percent (139) of the residences will be reserved as affordable housing. The building will also house 11,000 square feet of retail space. LRC Construction is the general contractor for the project, completion of which is slated for early 2024.