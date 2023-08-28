Monday, August 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
247-North-Ave.-New-Rochelle
Rather than using fossil fuel-fired equipment at its new apartment project at 247 North Ave. in New Rochelle, LCOR will utilize a geothermal system to provide heat and cooling throughout the property via a series of geothermal wells located deep under the building. This approach reduces carbon emissions and lowers utility costs.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

LCOR Underway on 307-Unit Apartment Building in New Rochelle, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Locally based developer LCOR is underway on construction of a  307-unit apartment building at 247 North Ave. in New Rochelle, located north of New York City. The 28-story development will include 18,000 square feet of commercial space and offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Roughly 10 percent (31) of the units will be reserved as affordable housing for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Bob Tonnessen and Steven Klein of JLL arranged $94 million in construction financing through Pacific Life for the project. Completion is slated for mid-2025.

You may also like

Hoffman & Associates to Develop 449-Unit Westerly Apartment...

HGI Acquires New Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach,...

GREA Arranges $11.4M Sale of Westside Crossing in...

Harbor Group International Buys 336-Unit Warner Apartments in...

Derby Copeland Provides $9.8M Acquisition Loan for Manhattan...

Vessel Technologies to Develop 96-Unit Rental Project in...

JC&A Delivers 37,000 SF Life Sciences Project in...

Curtis + Ginsberg Architects Signs 12,602 SF Office...

SLIB Arranges Sale of Two Seniors Housing Communities...