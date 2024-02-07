Wednesday, February 7, 2024
The Brown Palace Hotel complex in downtown Denver features 474 guest rooms.
LCP Group Arranges $85M Refinancing for Brown Palace Hotel, Holiday Inn Express in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — The LCP Group has facilitated $85 million in refinancing for a hotel complex in Denver that combines the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa Autograph Collection and Holiday Inn Express Denver Downtown.

The refinancing package for Crescent Real Estate includes a senior loan from Benefit Street Partners and a mezzanine loan from a partnership between LCP and Ares Management.

Situated in downtown Denver, the 474-key complex offers immediate access to the central business district, River North Arts and Lower Downtown districts. The Brown Palace has a storied history of more than 130 years.

