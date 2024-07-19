Friday, July 19, 2024
Moxy Centennial Olympic Park will feature a rooftop restaurant and lounge, lobby bar and ground-level retail space.
LCP Group Provides Construction Financing for 183-Room Moxy-Branded Hotel in Downtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — The LCP Group has provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the development of Moxy Centennial Olympic Park, a 183-room hotel in Atlanta’s downtown entertainment district. The developer is a partnership between Atlanta-based Nexera Capital and Emerge Hospitality Group.

Upon completion, the property will feature 13 stories, with a rooftop restaurant and lounge, lobby bar and ground-level retail space. The hotel’s opening is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. Nearby attractions include the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, State Farm Arena and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home arena of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

