LCS Completes $8M Renovation of Seniors Housing Property in Bridgewater, New Jersey
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Life Care Services (LCS) has completed an $8 million renovation project at Laurel Circle, a seniors housing community in Bridgewater, located between New York City and Philadelphia. The project added a new bistro-style, grab-and-go dining venue; enhanced the wellness and fitness center, salon, main lobby and common areas; and redesigned spaces in The Arbor health center. Laurel Circle features 202 units on 28 acres. Hord Coplan Macht served as the architect and interior designer for the renovation.
