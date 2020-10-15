LCS Development Begins Construction of $75M Seniors Housing Expansion in Greensboro, North Carolina

The expansion of WhiteStone includes the addition of 67 independent living units, a building with 36 private suites for assisted living and memory care residents and an extensive renovation of the existing skilled nursing facility.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — LCS Development, an LCS company, has started construction of a $75 million expansion at WhiteStone, a seniors housing community in Greensboro. The project includes the addition of 67 independent living units, a building with 36 private suites for assisted living and memory care residents and an extensive renovation of the existing skilled nursing facility. The 100-year-old community is located on a 43-acre campus. Life Care Services, also an LCS company, operates the complex. Todd Shaw, director of development services at LCS Development, will serve as project manager for the expansion.

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, underwrote the bond financing for the project. The project team includes SFCS Architects, Frank L. Blum Construction Co. as general contractor and Stimmel Associates as civil engineer and land planner. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.