LCS Development Plans $90M Seniors Housing Expansion Project in Greenville, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. — LCS Development, An LCS Company, has received an undisclosed amount of financing for the community expansion and remodeling project at Cypress Glen, a seniors housing development in Greenville, roughly 80 miles east of Raleigh. The $90 million project will add 57 independent living residences and include a new auditorium, expo kitchen, wine bar and remodeled amenities. The expansion is slated for completion by November 2025.

Cypress Glen sits on over 95 acres and is the only continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Eastern North Carolina, according to LCS.

LCS Development has led the planning, development and design, and will oversee the construction services. Affiliate Life Care Services provides management services and support for the community and its residents. Other project partners include SB&A Architects, interior designer RDG Planning and Design, general contractor BLUM Construction and investment partner Ziegler.