LCS Development Underway on Third Phase of Renovations at 50-Acre CCRC in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — LCS Development is underway on the third phase of a master-planned renovation at Friendship Village Tempe, a 50-acre continuing care retirement community located in Tempe.

Construction has begun on the phase, which will include the removal of an existing structure and the addition of a new, five-story building. Upon completion, which is planned for the fourth quarter of 2027, the building will total 175,900 square feet with 69 independent living apartments, two guest suites and below-grade parking. Units in the building will range in size from 909 to 2,396 square feet.

Amenities will include a Del Fuego restaurant and lounge, duckpin bowling lanes, a spa and clinic space, clubrooms and a group exercise area. The building will also offer access to amenities located within other parts of the campus, which include rooftop pickleball courts and Starfire, a full-service rooftop restaurant and microbrewery.

Friendship Village Tempe was originally built in 1980, with the revitalization project beginning in 2019. Ryan Cos. US Inc. is serving as the general contractor for all phases of the renovation. Ryan A+E, the design studio of Ryan Cos., has served as the architect for all three phases. Six total phases of renovation are planned at the campus. Completion of all phases is scheduled for 2036.