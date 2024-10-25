LD Valley View Holdings Acquires Industrial Asset in La Mirada, California for $32.4M

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — LD Valley View Holdings has purchased an industrial asset in the Mid-Counties submarket of Los Angeles from an undisclosed seller for $32.4 million. Totaling 124,480 square feet, the asset has entitlements for a 143,627-square-foot, Class A industrial building. The property is situated on 7.2 acres at 16930 Valley View Ave.

Tony Phu of Colliers represented the buyer, while Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia and Kylie Jones of Colliers represented the seller in the deal. Chris Sheehan, Mike Foley, Jeff Smart, Liz Capati and Senna De La Cruz of Colliers provided local market advisory services.