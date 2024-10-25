Friday, October 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
16930-Valley-View-Ave-La-Mirada-CA
Located at 16930 Valley View Ave. in La Mirada, Calif., the property offers 124,480 square feet of Class A industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

LD Valley View Holdings Acquires Industrial Asset in La Mirada, California for $32.4M

by Amy Works

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — LD Valley View Holdings has purchased an industrial asset in the Mid-Counties submarket of Los Angeles from an undisclosed seller for $32.4 million. Totaling 124,480 square feet, the asset has entitlements for a 143,627-square-foot, Class A industrial building. The property is situated on 7.2 acres at 16930 Valley View Ave.

Tony Phu of Colliers represented the buyer, while Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia and Kylie Jones of Colliers represented the seller in the deal. Chris Sheehan, Mike Foley, Jeff Smart, Liz Capati and Senna De La Cruz of Colliers provided local market advisory services.

You may also like

Waterton Purchases 903 Peachtree Apartment Tower in Midtown...

Berkadia Brokers $76M Sale of LangTree Lake Norman...

Davis Purchases 235,108 SF Research-and-Development Portfolio in Atlanta...

CBRE Arranges $33M Sale of New RTP Life...

Stoic Equity Partners Acquires 94,589 SF Industrial Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 172-Unit Cantera...

Bradford Negotiates 26,828 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...

Chase Properties Buys 180,000 SF Shopping Center in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 154,777 SF Office Building...