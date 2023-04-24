Monday, April 24, 2023
LD&D to Develop $200M Mixed-Use Project in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — LD&D has acquired a two-acre parcel located at 1101 E. Harrison St. in Tampa, where the Miami-based firm will develop a $200 million mixed-use project. LD&D purchased the vacant land, which is situated within the master-planned ENCORE! Redevelopment district, from the Tampa Housing Authority for $10 million. Luis Flores of Saul Ewing arranged the sale on behalf of LD&D, with Maxim Capital group providing a $7.1 million acquisition loan.

Designed by Baker Barrios Architects, plans for the development include a 28-story multifamily building with 369 units, a 178-room hotel, a 586-space parking podium and 32,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

